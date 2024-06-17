Red shirts to rally for Thaksin

Thaksin Shinawatra is swamped by supporters as he enters the Pheu Thai headquarters in March. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Supporters of the red-shirt movement are expected to turn up at the Criminal Court on Tuesday morning in a show of support for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is scheduled to hear the Office of the Attorney-General's decision on a lese majeste case against him.

The plan was announced despite reports which claimed Thaksin won't be present at court on Tuesday, as he has once again been admitted to hospital.

The leader of the red-shirt movement, Worachai Hema, who is a former Pheu Thai MP for Samut Prakan, called the lese majeste case against Thaksin a "miscarrriage of justice", as it was the result of the coup led by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

Mr Worachai said red-shirt supporters will rally at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road from 7am on Tuesday, to show their respect and support for Thaksin. They will also call for cases brought by the NCPO to be dropped, as the NCPO's powers did not come from democratic processes, he said.

As the plan was announced, Thai Pakdee Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrom predicted Thaksin will not show up at the court on Tuesday as he was told by a credible source that the former prime minister had been admitted to hospital.

Dr Warong said he did not know how long Thaksin will stay in the hospital, but he believes the admission is connected to his appointment with the OAG on Tuesday.

"Last time on May 29, he did not show up. This time the attorney-general made an appointment with him on June 18, but my source told me he was recently admitted to a hospital. That means he's trying to buy time," said Dr Warong.

Former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan agreed with Dr Warong's assessment, adding he would either claim to be sick again, or simply flee the country.

Still, he called on Thaksin to appear before the OAG.

"I want Thaksin to remember the protests in the past, where many people sacrificed their freedom and lives for him. Now that he's back, he's exploiting everyone who's been fighting for him for a long time," he said.