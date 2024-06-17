Srettha and his wife worth B1bn

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his wife have a combined worth of 1.02 billion baht, according to their latest declaration of assets and liabilities.

The declaration made on Monday to the National Anti-Corruption Commission showed that Mr Srettha had assets valued at 659 million baht.

This included 1 million baht in cash, 68.98 million baht in deposits, 1.30 million baht in investments, a 50-million-baht Aston Martin DB5, 87.54 million baht in rights and concessions and watches worth 121.95 million baht, including a 30-million-baht Patek Philippe 5470P-001.

The prime minister's wife, Dr Pakpilai Thavisin, declared around 361 million baht in assets. This included 1.80 million baht in cash, 47.02 million baht in deposits and 52.35 million baht in investments.