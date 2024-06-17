PM Srettha off sick with Covid-19

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin boards a train in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Friday last week. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is taking a break after being diagnosed with Covid-19 but is expected back at work on Wednesday, according to the government spokesman.

Chai Wacharonke said on Monday that the prime minister tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday after feeling ill and fatigued. The doctor said he could have been infected earlier, or on Friday.

The prime minister was advised to take sick leave on Monday and Tuesday, and should be able to return to work on Wednesday, Mr Chai said.

On Friday last week the prime minister was in Hua Hin.