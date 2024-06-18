Court to consider Move Forward's dissolution next month

Move Forward Party leaders at a press conference after learning the Constitutional Court's ruling on Jan 31. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Constitutional Court said on Tuesday that it would consider the dissolution case against the Move Forward Party (MFP) on July 3.

The court announcement ordered those involved to file their confirmation of facts or opinions within seven days, to facilitate the court's consideration of the case.

The court statement also ordered the MFP, which is the main opposition party, and the Election Commission to present witnesses and evidence on July 9.

No other details were announced.

The Election Commission in March petitioned the court to rule on the dissolution of the party. That was in response to the court's opinion issued on Jan 31 that Move Forward's efforts to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese-majeste law, indicated an intention to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

Based on that ruling, the EC argued, the MFP had violated Section 92 of the organic law on political parties. Section 92 empowers the court to dissolve any party seen as threatening the constitutional monarchy.

On April 3, the court accepted the petition for hearing.

The petitioner asked the court to disband the party, revoke the rights of party executives to stand for election and prohibit anyone who loses those rights from registering or serving on the executive of a new party for 10 years, under Sections 92 and 94 of the law.

The amendments proposed by Move Forward included a requirement that any lese-majeste complaint must be filed by the Bureau of the Royal Household. Currently, any individual or group can file a royal defamation complaint against anyone else, and police are obliged to investigate it.

The party has also called for reduced sentences for lese-majeste convictions.

A conviction under Section 112 currently carries a sentence of 3-15 years on each charge.