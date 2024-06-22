MFP slams military budget, questions anti-drone funding

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang talks with Pheu Thai Party MPs during a break at parliament on Friday. The opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) took aim at the national defence budget, saying the military spending plan did not reflect changing security challenges and threats. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, an MFP list-MP, said he doubted the armed forces' expenditure for the 2025 fiscal year would strengthen national security and support much-anticipated reforms.

Mr Wiroj claimed the army has failed to attach sufficient importance to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) despite the system being widely deployed in military operations and fighting criminal activities, such as the smuggling of narcotic drugs and contraband goods.

The army's 540-million-baht budget earmarked for the procurement of anti-drone systems also reflected its poor assessment of the security situation, he said, noting the army's policy for UAV operations was not comprehensive.

Mr Wiroj also criticised an allocation of 550 million baht for providing position cars to high-ranking officers, saying it was deemed more important than the maintenance budget, which only saw a slight increase.

He demanded to know why the budget earmarked for military training increased by 582 million baht despite a reduction in the number of conscripts in the fiscal year of 2025.

Turning to the air force's plan to procure fighter jets valued at 19.5 billion baht, he called on the air force to adhere to the offset policy to secure other economic benefits for the nation.

Mr Wiroj criticised Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang for failing to meet public expectations and said the party could not accept the budget spending proposal.

Mr Sutin has defended the military's plan for UAVs, saying the armed forces have announced a UAV development plan.

The defence minister said there are adequate strategic UAVs because they can be manufactured by the armed forces.

The Defence Technology Institute is also prepared to sign an agreement with leading Thai and foreign firms in manufacturing UAVs, he said.

To further develop the country's defence industry, he said he has ordered a cyber-command unit be set up as part of efforts to enhance the country's cyber warfare capabilities.