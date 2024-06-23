Srettha expected to keep PM position: poll

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin prepares for his first national televised programme. The pre-recorded Talking to Srettha show aired on Saturday. (Photo: @Thavisin X account)

People anticipated no change in the prime ministerial post as Premier Srettha Thavisin is waiting for a court ruling on his ethics case involving a lawyer for Thaksin Shinawatra.

The survey released by the National Institution of Development and Administration (Nida) on Sunday showed 28% of the respondents did not foresee a change in the top job of the government, while another 28% were somewhat confident in the continuation of the government leader.

The Nida poll asked 1,310 people representing all regions about their expectations of the future of the prime minister last Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr Srettha will know his political fate on July 10, when the Constitutional Court will rule on his ethics for bringing in Pichit Chuenban to his cabinet. Mr Pichit is one of the trusted lawyers for Thaksin.

A group of senators petitioned the court to rule on the case as Mr Pichit and two other colleagues were sentenced to six months in prison in 2008 for trying to bribe Supreme Court officials by handing them a lunchbox with a paper bag containing 2 million baht in cash. The prime minister should take responsibility for appointing him to be a PM's Office minister, they argue.

The three were assigned by Thaksin and his ex-wife, Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, to fight the Ratchadaphisek land court case at the time.

Mr Pichit later resigned from the cabinet portfolio to try to save Mr Srettha's job, and the court will make the ruling on the prime minister next month.