NACC requested to investigate PM's asset declaration

Ruangkrai Leekitwattana

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana is seeking a corruption probe against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for allegedly omitting to declare his wealth and certain senior executive positions he once held.

Mr Ruangkrai said he had petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to probe alleged discrepancies regarding the wealth and former position statements Mr Srettha submitted upon taking office as prime minister and finance minister on Sept 5 last year.

He said the petition was sent to the NACC via express mail service (EMS) on Monday.

Mr Ruangkrai said Mr Srettha declared his wealth and former positions again on June 17, as he is legally required to do after assuming office.

He said the June 17 declaration reveals at least two discrepancies when compared with the Sept 5 submission.

The value of Mr Srettha's assets remained exactly the same nine months after assuming office, at 659,391,610.70 baht.

Mr Ruangkrai said he conducted a check and found two items missing from the prime minister's asset declaration -- digital tokens under the name of SiriHubA worth 2,907 baht and 197,048.69 baht in cash. Mr Ruangkrai said the declared items were worth 199,955.69 baht.

He also added that the NACC's official website showed Mr Srettha had occupied executive positions -- president of Sansiri Public Company Limited in 2010, as well as chairman and president of the company in 2021.

However, neither Mr Srettha's Sept 5 and June 17 asset declarations mentioned the two positions.

Mr Ruangkrai said it would be inexcusable if Mr Srettha claimed he had forgotten details since the company clearly mentioned the two highest positions in its annual report in April last year.

Mr Ruangkrai said he has formally requested the NACC investigate whether the prime minister had submitted a record of all his assets and positions, whether anything was missing from the declaration, or whether the items had been withheld in defiance of NACC law.