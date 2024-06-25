PM: Palang Pracharath not being booted out of coalition

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks to reporters at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has dismissed rumours that the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) would be kicked out of the government, while the party itself said it was preparing to hold a dinner for all coalition members soon.

Palang Pracharath remains a steadfast coalition partner, Mr Srettha said on Tuesday, adding that he has no reason to avoid meeting its leader, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon.

The premier was responding to rumours that spread following a recent interview given by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is viewed as the de facto leader of Pheu Thai.

Thaksin spoke to reporters after a group of 40 caretaker senators lodged a petition with the Constitutional Court against Mr Srettha. They argued the prime minister should be removed from office for an ethical violation after appointing Pichit Chuenban to the cabinet, even though the latter had a criminal record.

Mr Pichit resigned within days of his appointment but the court has agreed to hear the case against Mr Srettha, with the next hearing scheduled for July 10.

In the interview, Thaksin indicated that Gen Prawit was behind the senators’ move.

Most of the senators who signed the petition did not vote for Mr Srettha when he was nominated as prime minister last year. They are mostly military men who are strongly loyal to Gen Prawit, who oversaw the screening of all the Senate appointees in 2019.

Deputy Prime Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, in his capacity as chief adviser to the PPRP, also played down the rumoured conflict. He said he had not discussed the issue with Gen Prawit, his brother.

However, when asked to confirm whether the coalition remained as united as before, Pol Gen Phatcharavat simply said, “I don’t know.”

Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow, in his capacity as secretary-general of Palang Pracharath, said he appreciated Mr Srettha’s confirmation that the party’s position was secure.

Mr Thamanat said the party was preparing to host a dinner for the coalition parties and a date would be set soon.

Asked if Gen Prawit would be joining, Mr Thamanat said that Gen Prawit, who is 78 and in poor health, usually delegated someone else to represent him at such events because it is inconvenient for him to take part in person.