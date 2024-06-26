Final round of Senate election underway

Senate candidates arrive at the final election venue, Impact Forum, in Nonthaburi on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

NONTHABURI - The final round of the Senate election started on Wednesday and the chairman of the Election Commission expected the names of all 200 senators-elect to be known late this evening.

The 2,995 candidates elected earlier at the provincial level were required to show up at the venue, the Impact Forum building in Nonthaburi, by 9am on Wednesday.

Six missed the deadline and 2,989 entered the national-level election, during which they will all vote for their favourite candidates in two rounds - morning and afternoon.

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said at Impact Forum on Wednesday morning that the process was likely to be concluded and all 200 senators-elect known by 5pm or 6pm on Wednesday.

Mr Ittiporn also said that election officials were watching for any attempt to rig the voting, and they would follow candidates even when they went to the restrooms.

The new Senate will comprise 200 members from 20 professions and succeed the 250 coup-appointed senators whose term expired on May 10.

The applicants voted in stages, starting with intra-professional groups and then inter-groups at the district level.

Successful applicants from various professions who emerged from the district-level polls went on to cast inter-group votes at the provincial and national levels.

The intra-elections at the district level took place on June 9, followed by inter-elections at the provincial level on June 16.

Unlike their predecessors, new senators will not be empowered to elect a prime minister. They will continue to take part in the passage of legislation and the amendment of laws and the constitution. Also, senators will appoint independent organisations and check the performance of the executive government.