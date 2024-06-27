Senate election ends without ex-PM candidate

Among the senators-elect are those linked to Bhumjaithai

Senate candidates arrive at the final voting venue in Muang Thong Thani estate, Nonthaburi province, on Wednesday. (Photos: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Senate election concluded early Thursday morning, resulting in 200 senators-elect, including those linked to the Bhumjaithai Party. Notably, former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat was not among them.

The final inter-group vote among candidates started at 8pm on Wednesday, with the lengthy vote counting continuing until 4.52am. The list of 200 senators-elect and 100 potential substitutes was then released.

Among the senators-elect were Nipon Ekwanit, a former Phuket MP candidate from the Bhumjaithai Party; Pibul-at Haruehanprakan, a former advisor to a former tourism and sports minister from the same party; and Dr Praphon Tangsrikiatkul, who served as vice minister for public health when Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul was health minister. Another senator-elect was former 4th Army chief Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, the chief advisor to Interior Minister Anutin.

Other senators-elect included human rights activist Angkhana Neelaphaijit, Chulalongkorn University economics lecturer Lae Dilokvidhyarat, former Ang Thong governor Weerasak Wichitsaengsri, ex-Si Sa Ket governor Thawat Suraban, and Mongkol Surasajja, who served as director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration.

Ms Angkana told reporters that only a few representatives from the civil sector were elected.

Former prime minister Somchai, a brother-in-law of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was not among the elected. Many political observers had anticipated him becoming the Senate speaker.

The new Senate will comprise 200 members from 20 professions and succeed the 250 coup-appointed senators whose term expired on May 10.

Unlike their predecessors, new senators will not be empowered to elect a prime minister. They will take part in the passage of legislation and amendments to laws and the constitution. They will aslo be responsible for appointing independent organisations and checking the performance of the executive government.