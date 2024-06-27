Bhumjaithai a player in new Senate

Some senators-elect appear to be affiliated with second-largest party in coalition

Election officials count votes after Senate candidates cast their ballots in the national election at Impact Muang Thong Thani on Wednesday. The count finally ended at 4.52 on Thursday morning. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

More than a few of the 200 senators-elect seemingly have political party affiliations, notably with the Bhumjaithai Party, a review of the unofficial results of Wednesday’s vote shows.

The final inter-group vote among candidates started at 8pm on Wednesday with a lengthy vote count continuing until 4.52am yesterday. A list of 200 senators-elect (in Thai) and 100 potential substitutes has since been released.

Substitutes can become senators if any senators-elect are later disqualified.

The Election Commission said it expected to announce the official results on July 3, adding that investigations into complaints and irregularities would probably need to continue after that date.

The list of senators-elect includes Nipon Ekwanit, a former Phuket MP candidate from the Bhumjaithai Party; Pibul-at Haruehanprakan, a former adviser to a former tourism and sports minister from the same party; and Dr Praphon Tangsrikiatkul, who served as a vice-minister under Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul when he was health minister in the previous government.

Another senator-elect was former 4th Army chief Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, chief adviser to Mr Anutin, who is the Interior Minister in the current administration.

According to a Facebook post by Internet Dialogue on Law Reform (iLaw), Buri Ram, the stronghold of Bhumjaithai godfather Newin Chidchob, led all provinces with 14 elected senators, followed by Bangkok with nine, Surin and Ayutthaya with seven each and Ang Thong, Satun and Songkhla with six each.

Bhumjaithai is particularly strong in the lower Northeast and some Central provinces. iLaw noted that in 12 provinces that produced a total of 80 new senators, Bhumjaithai also has MPs.

Other senators-elect include human rights activist Angkhana Neelapaijit, Chulalongkorn University economics lecturer Lae Dilokvidhyarat, former Ang Thong governor Weerasak Wichitsaengsri, former Si Sa Ket governor Thawat Suraban, and Mongkol Surasajja, who served as director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration.

Ms Angkhana said only a few representatives from the civil sector were elected.

Former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, a brother-in-law of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, was not among those elected. Many political observers had anticipated him becoming the Senate speaker. (Story continues below)

Former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, a brother-in-law of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, is not among those elected. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Angkhana Neelapaijit, a former head of the National Human Rights Commission, was among the prominent activists who won a Senate seat. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The new Senate will comprise 200 members from 20 professions and succeed the 250 coup-appointed senators whose term expired on May 10.

Unlike their predecessors, the new senators will not be empowered to co-elect a prime minister. They will take part in the passage of legislation and amendments to laws and the constitution. They will also be responsible for appointing members of independent organisations and checking the performance of the executive branch of government.

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok’s Institute, told the Bangkok Post that many of the newly elected senators are affiliated with Bhumjaithai.

“In other words, the old power group still holds sway over the new Senate,” he said.

He said he believed the new Senate would be no different from the junta-appointed chamber.

“Those who control the majority of the new Senate have close ties with the previous Prayut Chan-o-cha government. They have been part of the old power group for a long time,” he said.

Chaithawat Tulathon, leader of the Move Forward Party, on Thursday called on the Election Commission to endorse all 200 winning candidates first and disqualify them later if there is evidence pointing to any poll fraud.

Any delay in the endorsement process means the caretaker Senate will stay in office longer, he noted.