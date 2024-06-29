PM champions soft power

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin outlines his vision during his speech at the "Thacca Splash – Soft Power Forum 2024" opening ceremony at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on Friday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he aims to develop Thailand's soft power to help push the national economy forward and create more employment opportunities.

Mr Srettha on Friday outlined his vision during his speech at the "Thacca Splash – Soft Power Forum 2024" opening ceremony at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. He said that the government's soft power policy is part of a bid to restructure the economy to address the issue of a large proportion of the country's workforce being unskilled.

He emphasised the need to upgrade workers' skills, especially creative skills, which will be useful in the digital age and create higher-paying jobs.

Mr Srettha said the government's main goal is to create jobs and income streams for Thai people to let them live happily and advance the economy.

To achieve this goal, the government will inspire citizens to be aware of their potential, create a platform for the international exchange of information to improve Thailand's soft power industry and build public awareness of Thai soft power. Mr Srettha said the government would also set up the Thailand Creative Content Agency (Thacca) to work with private sectors to promote soft power further.

The opening ceremony was attended by high-level government officials, including Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party leader and chairwoman of the National Committee on Soft Power Development.

Ms Paetongtarn also guided the prime minister through the exhibition at the forum, which consists of 21 booths, four zones and 11 pavilions representing 11 industries.

She said the three-day event features soft power-related talk shows, exhibitions and workshops.

In addition, the One Family One Soft Power (Ofos) initiative is open for registration for the first time at the event.