Suspension awaits new PAO chair

Charn: Won in Pathum Thani

Charn Phuangphet, who recently won the provincial administrative organisation (PAO) chairman election in Pathum Thani, will be suspended from duty as soon as he assumes office, said a highly placed source in the Interior Ministry.

Pathum Thani provincial authorities have informed the Department of Local Administration, which supervises local administrative bodies nationwide, of the step to be taken, said the source.

Mr Charn, a Pheu Thai Party candidate, won the PAO chairman election on June 30 amid widespread scepticism due to a malfeasance trial he faces in connection with his past performance as the PAO chairman more than a decade ago.

In 2012, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) found grounds to believe Mr Charn had committed malfeasance regarding the PAO's procurement of relief supplies during the 2011 floods.

The NACC then forwarded the case to the Region 1 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, which suspended Mr Charn from work later in the same year.

The next court hearing in this case is due later this month, amid questions about whether he should face a suspension and whether a fresh court order is required or the Department of Local Administration is authorised to penalise him.

"The governor of Pathum Thani oversees the province's local administrative bodies and will abide by the CoS's opinions. In this case, he has informed the Interior Ministry that he is prepared to issue a suspension order," said the source, referring to the Council of State.

"The matter doesn't require the interior minister's intervention."

In response to the Interior Ministry's inquiry about this case, the CoS, the government's legal arm, said the law requires a local political office holder to be suspended as a preventive action in case he is found guilty of a civil or criminal offence.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the CoS, also confirmed this week that a new court order to suspend Mr Charn was not required as the authority to suspend him from work now rests with the Department of Local Administration.

Meanwhile, in late April, deputy governor of Pathum Thani Pongsatorn Kanchanajittra, in his capacity as acting governor, issued a memo involving the steps to be taken when local political office holders are formally accused of wrongdoing by the NACC.

If the court accepts the case, the accused must stop performing their duty and report the matter to the governor or the district chief without delay. Those who fail to abide by this will face an inquiry and possible removal from office.