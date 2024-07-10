Funding for B10,000 handout sufficient, says minister

Loan from state-owned agricultural bank might not be needed for digital wallet after all

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat addresses a rally staged in support of the digital wallet programme at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok in October last year. Looking on at left is Paopoom Rojanasakul, also a deputy finance minister. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Thai government has sufficient funds to finance the 500-billion-baht digital wallet handout and might not need to borrow from a state-owned bank as planned earlier, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Wednesday.

The Pheu Thai government has prepared 450 billion baht from the 2024 and 2025 fiscal budgets for the programme, and may not need to use funds from the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), he told a news conference.

“I confirm that this project is moving ahead. The money will reach the people in the fourth quarter and will benefit them,” he said.

Mr Julapun said, however, that the handout was not expected to be fully taken up, noting that in the past government projects had no more than 90% of the target number of people registered.

The digital wallet involves a giveaway of 10,000 baht per person to 50 million Thais to be spent in their communities. Originally intended to start in February, it was delayed to May and then put back to the fourth quarter of this year because of questions about how it would be paid for.

The government said earlier this week that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin would make an official announcement on July 24 about the start date, registration and other details.

Economists and two former central bank governors have criticised the plan, which was put forward by the Pheu Thai Party as its flagship policy in the 2023 election, and said the programme is fiscally irresponsible.

The government has previously said it would finance the policy from the 2024 and 2025 budgets and with capital from the BAAC.

There have been questions about the legal aspects of seeking a loan from the BAAC and the Council of State, the government’s legal advisory body, was expected to be asked for an opinion. However, a formal request has not yet been received, said Pakorn Nilprapunt, the council’s secretary-general.