Coup-regime order in South to be abolished

House passes bill that would revive public participation in decision-making in restive provinces

(Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A bill aiming to abolish a coup-makers’ order seen as restricting public participation in administering the restive southern border provinces sailed through the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

NCPO Order No.14/2016 was issued in April 2016 by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) et up after the 2014 coup led by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. It effectively led to the Southern Border Administration Act being rendered partially invalid.

The order disrupted the activities of the advisory council on Southern Border Administration and Development, which consists of members representing residents of the far South, where sectarian unrest has simmered for more than 20 years.

The order also allowed the Internal Security Operation Command to wield influence over the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre (SBPAC), a civilian-run agency.

The bill, which was introduced to revive the advisory council, passed its first reading in the House early this year. A House committee chaired by Pheu Thai MP Chaturon Chaisang was set up to scrutinise the bill.

The committee made some changes including a requirement that the advisory council must be in place within 120 days of the bill taking effect.

After extensive debate, the House voted 406:0 on Wednesday to pass the bill, which will be submitted to the Senate for review.

Addressing the House, Mr Chaturon said the advisory council was a key mechanism in resolving the conflict as it promotes wider public participation in the process of seeking peace in the region.