Bhumjaithai MP suspended for ‘vote buying’

Mukdawan Luengsinil, the Bhumjaithai MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, was accused of paying money for votes and rally attendance when she campaigned for office last year. (Photo: Bhumjaithai Party)

Mukdawan Luengsinil, a Bhumjaithai MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, has been suspended from duty after the Supreme Court accepted a vote-buying case against her.

House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha announced the suspension on Thursday before the weekly House meeting.

The Nakhon Si Thammarat office of the Election Commission ruled to disqualify Ms Mukdawan in December after she was accused of offering money in exchange for votes and rally attendance during her campaign last year.

In March, the Election Commission filed a case with the Supreme Court, asking it to revoke Ms Mukdawan’s right to contest elections and to order a new election in Constituency 8, with expenses to be met by the candidate.

According to Mr Wan, the Supreme Court accepted the case on July 5, which led to the MP being suspended until court proceedings are finalised.