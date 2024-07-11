PM's adviser Kittiratt cleared of malfeasance

Kittiratt Na-Ranong, chief adviser to the prime minister, walks to a meeting in Government House on April 2 this year. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted former deputy prime minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong of malfeasance in connection with the sale of rice to Indonesia in 2011.

Mr Kittiratt, who now serves as chief adviser to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, was indicted in 2021 after the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) found grounds for the allegations against him.

After leaving the courtroom yesterday, Mr Kittiratt said he had always performed his responsibilities with care and honesty, so it was no surprise that he was acquitted by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Positions.

“I will continue working to the fullest of my ability as chief adviser to the prime minister,” he said.

Mr Kittiratt’s lawyer, Anek Khamchump, said his client was found innocent because the NACC report stated that the rice sold to the Indonesian procurement agency Perum Bulog had already been examined and approved by a Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) working group.

The working group comprises experts from the ministries of Commerce and Agriculture as well as other organisations. The sale was also conducted in line with PWO regulations, said Mr Anek.

Mr Kittiratt was the minister of commerce, as well as deputy PM, at the time the deal was made by the Yingluck Shinawatra government.

According to the indictment, Mr Kittiratt failed at the time to respond to a petition submitted by the Thai Rice Exporters Association, which had urged him to ensure that the sale to the Indonesian agency was conducted lawfully.

Siam Indica was the sole eligible contender and was consequently contracted to supply the rice to Perum Bulog. However, the company failed to honour the contract as it did not fully supply the entire amount specified.