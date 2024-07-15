New Senate can be 'a beacon of hope'

Senator-elect and renowned rights activist Angkhana backs new chamber to be independent despite claims of partisanship

Senator-elect Angkhana Neelapaijit says senators must be free from political interference and act in the people's best interests. Somchai Poomlard

The new Senate promises to be a beacon of hope and bring change to Thai politics, believes Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit.

Despite a large number of new senators being rumoured to have political affiliations, notably with the Bhumjaithai (BJT) Party, Ms Angkhana insists that senators still can be free of any political interference and act in the people's best interests.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Ms Angkhana admitted she will be in the minority in the upper chamber given that most senators appear to be affiliated with politicians.

"I will work to the best of my abilities. But I expect to be in the minority... Several senators are believed to belong to the same group [with political affiliations]. We have to admit the reality of the Senate election outcome," she said.

Internet Dialogue on Law Reform manager Yingcheep Atchanont said Ms Angkhana, a former member of the National Human Rights Commission, won her race representing a civil society group, yet still won fewer votes than some lesser-known candidates from Buri Ram, the BJT political stronghold.

Sign of hope

However, Ms Angkhana said she believed the new Senate will offer more hope than the previous junta-appointed chamber and they are expected to make a refreshing change.

"The new Senate gives more hope than the previous chamber. I know several independent senators, and they expect to bring about change," she said while warning politicians not to meddle with the work of the upper chamber.

"Political parties and anyone who exerts influence from outside should stop interfering. Senators should be allowed to express their opinions freely," she said.

"When it comes to important issues that affect people, senators are duty-bound to listen to people regardless of their political affiliations.

"Several new senators are believed to have political ties. Some were former MPs and some were former local politicians. But now they have to prove themselves in their new role and show their independence," Ms Angkhana said.

"When key bills are tabled to the Senate for consideration, senators must carry out their duty properly without any pressure from external influence. Vote on the passage of new legislation will be an indicator [of whether the new senators are independent]," Ms Angkhana added.

Role in charter change

Commenting on the Senate's role in charter amendment, she said senators often ignored charter amendment proposals initiated by the public in the past.

But she promised that from now such proposals will have the backing of at least some senators, including herself.

Under the constitution, any proposal to amend the charter requires the support of one-third of the new 200 senators, or at least 67 senators. Without their support, charter amendment proposals cannot proceed.

Asked about a proposal to draw up a new constitution without amending Chapters 1 and 2, concerning the monarchy, Ms Angkhana said proposals to amend any charter provisions should be open to discussion.

Chapter 1 defines Thailand as a single, indivisible kingdom with a democratic regime and the King as head of state, while Chapter 2 stipulates sections about royal prerogatives.

She said she sat on the 2007 constitution drafting committee, and committee members were free to discuss every charter change proposal.

"But in the end, any proposed charter amendment is decided by a majority vote in parliament.

"We have to respect the outcome while [the opinions of] those in the minority should also be acknowledged," she said.

Ms Ankhana also backs a civilian to become the new Senate Speaker while a woman should also be chosen to serve as the Senate Speaker or a deputy Senate Speaker.

"A civilian Senate Speaker should be flexible and open-minded. A Senate Speaker from a military background may be used to giving instructions.

"The Senate is made up of people from diverse groups. They are not here to take orders," Ms Angkhana said.

The caretaker senators will stand down following the Election Commission's endorsement of all 200 senators-elect and their substitutes on July 10, with the previous incumbents' term having formally expired two months prior.

Unlike their predecessors, new senators will not be empowered to co-elect a new prime minister.

However, they will continue to participate in passing legislation and amending laws and the constitution.

They will also appoint members of independent organisations to committees and continue to monitor the performance of the executive branch of government.