Senate set to meet next week

The final round of the senate election is organised in Nonthaburi province on June 26. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The new Senate is scheduled to meet for the first time next Tuesday to elect the speaker and deputies after being sworn in, according to the Senate Secretariat.

Napaporn Jaisajja, the Senate secretary-general, said now that the 200 new senators have reported for duty, the first meeting has been set scheduled for next Tuesday and will be chaired by the most senior senator as stipulated by the regulations.

The most senior senator is Pol Lt Gen Yutthana Thaipakdee, followed by Lae Dilokvidhyarat and Boonsong Noisopon, she said, adding the three will be informed of the regulations so they can prepare.

In the event Pol Lt Gen Yutthana is unable to perform the inaugural duties, the others can stand in.

The appointment of the Senate Speaker and deputies will be submitted for royal approval by the prime minister and the second meeting will be scheduled after the royal endorsement, she said.

Asked about reports that several senators wanted candidates for the key posts to share their vision of the role before the vote is taken, Ms Napaporn said the senators could meet unofficially if they want to know more about one another.

Senator Nantana Nantavaropas, who represents the mass communications field, said on Monday her group of senators wanted to vie for the posts, but the candidates had not yet been finalised.

She supported the call for candidates to share their vision and agreed that a woman should also be chosen to serve as speaker or deputy speaker.

She also urged Senators to make their choices based on a candidate's qualifications.

Ms Nantana said that her group comprises 30 members with similar outlooks and among their priorities is to push for amendments to the organic law on Senate elections.

Senator Yukol Chanawatpanya, who represents the elderly, disabled, and ethnic group, on Monday denied reports that he was approached to vote for a particular candidate.

He also stressed that the speaker must be knowledgeable and impartial.

"Senators shouldn't be partisan or factional. They must serve the country and the people using their knowledge and expertise," he said.