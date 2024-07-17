Paetongtarn clears air as ex-MP resigns

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to reporters as she arrives at the party’s headquarters in Bangkok on March 26. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Pheu Thai Party does not begrudge former Bangkok MP Wan Ubumrung resigning as a party member for fraternising with a party rival during a local election, Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Wednesday.

Ms Paetongtarn said she set the record straight with Pheu Thai MPs about the conversation she had with Mr Wan over an exchange that took place after the election for the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chairman in Pathum Thani on June 30.

Mr Wan was seen with Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit Toopkrajang, a close family friend, as they watched the ballots being counted. Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit, who was running on the Khon Rak Pathum (Love Pathum) ticket, was a favourite to win, but he lost to Pheu Thai candidate Charn Phuangphet by less than 2,000 votes.

Mr Charn is currently facing a suspension pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of corruption when he previously held the office more than a decade ago.

The encounter between Mr Wan and Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit bothered some in the party, and he was summoned him to explain himself to Ms Paetongtarn.

Mr Wan told the party he felt there was nothing wrong about him meeting Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit, who has had close toes to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, the de facto leader of Pheu Thai.

The meeting took place after the polls had closed, so it would not have affected the election result, Mr Wan said.

He subsequently insisted he did not emerge from the July 9 meeting with Ms Paetongtarn intending to quit the party. However, the party acted in a way that made him think it no longer considered him an asset, and so he thought it best to leave.

Mr Wan is the son of veteran politician Chalerm Yubamrung, currently a Pheu Thai list-MP. Bang Bon district of Bangkok was the family’s political fiefdom for decades before Move Forward newcomer Rukchanok Srinork defeated Mr Wan by more than 20,000 votes in the 2023 election.

Ms Paetongtarn said on Wednesday that she was glad to have met with Mr Wan. Party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong also attended the exchange.

“We opened up and I thought that as a party leader, I was obliged to be frank with members,” she said. “Clearing the air would dispel any confusion within the party over the matter. That’s important.”

The Pheu Thai leader said that nothing she said during the meeting with Mr Wan was sensational or worthy of excitement. She did not set out to dramatise Mr Wan’s encounter in Pathum Thani or her talk with the ex-MP.

“I don’t hold any grudge towards Mr Wan whatsoever,” said Ms Paetongtarn, adding that she wished him every success in his future endeavours.

Ms Paetongtarn also said she planned to approach Worachai Hema, a red-shirt leader and adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and talk to him about his recent criticisms of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Mr Worachai criticised Mr Srettha on July 6 for what he claimed were unnecessary visits to the provinces.