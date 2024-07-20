Chalerm and son prepare to switch parties

Prominent political family unhappy with Pheu Thai and ready to team up with Palang Pracharath

Chalerm Ubumrung and his son Wan Ubumrung take part in a campaign rally for the Pheu Thai Party in Bangkok in April last year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Wan Ubumrung, a former Pheu Thai Party MP for Bangkok, confirmed on Saturday that he is moving to the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), and his father Chalerm may also be joining him there

Mr Wan resigned this week as a member of the main party in the coalition government. He had come under fire in Pheu Thai circles for “fraternising” with a party rival, who happened to be an old family friend, while watching the vote-counting in a recent local election.

Mr Chalerm, 77, has also expressed a wish to switch parties. However, he is still a list-MP for Pheu Thai and the party would have to take the initiative to impeach him to accommodate his wishes.

Mr Wan said he planned to apply for membership in Palang Pracharath on Tuesday, the same day the party is due to hold a meeting.

He and his father met on Friday with Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the PPRP leader, who served as deputy prime minister in the previous military-linked government. Palang Pracharath is also a member of the current coalition.

The talks were held at the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation, located at the 1st Infantry Regiment complex in Phaya Thai district, where Gen Prawit lives and conducts all of his political business.

Gen Prawit, who also chairs the foundation, asked Mr Chalerm to move to the PPRP, to which the latter agreed. But the move is not possible as long as he remains a Pheu Thai list-MP, said a source familiar with the talks.

Mr Chalerm on Saturday affirmed his intention to join the PPRP, saying he has known Gen Prawit for more than 30 years.

As soon as Pheu Thai ousts him, he will immediately join the PPRP, he said, adding that he had not asked for an important position in return for making the move.

Mr Wan will move to the PPRP along with his son, Archawin Ubumrung, currently an adviser to the Digital Economy and Society minister.

Mr Chalerm, an exceedingly wealthy former police captain, has been in politics for more than four decades and has held senior ministerial positions in numerous governments.

Bang Bon district of Bangkok has long been the Ubumrung family’s political fiefdom, but when Mr Wan ran for election in May last year, Move Forward newcomer Rukchanok Srinork trounced him by more than 20,000 votes.