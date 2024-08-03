Anutin 'not gunning' for PM job

Anutin: Plays down premiership rumour

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul downplayed speculation that he would become the next prime minister if Srettha Thavisin were to be removed from office by the Constitutional Court.

The court is set to hand down its ruling on Aug 14 in a case involving the controversial appointment of ex-convict Pichit Chuenban as a PM's Office Minister in the last cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Anutin, who is also deputy prime minister and interior minister, said on Friday that the speculation about him assuming the PM's role was based on a worst-case scenario, which he did not believe would actually happen.

Speculation appears to be triggered by pictures of paroled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, the alleged de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, and his family with Mr Anutin during a weekend vacation in Khao Yai. Some speculate there may be a political deal between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai.

In addition, Mr Srettha recently compromised with Mr Anutin on the cannabis issue by ordering a draft bill to regulate its use, a signal that it may be left off the narcotic drug list.

Pheu Thai has two other PM candidates, Chaikasem Nitisiri and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's daughter, who may succeed Mr Srettha in the event of a political "accident".

However, experts say that Mr Chaikasem is old and in poor health while Ms Paetongtarn has very little political experience, and Thaksin probably does not want his daughter to become PM and face political pressure at this time.

Therefore, the post is likely to go to the second-largest coalition party -- Bhumjaithai, which lists Mr Anutin as its PM candidate.

When asked what if Pheu Thai could not find a replacement for Mr Srettha, he said that Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai would handle the matter because he is the "government's manager".

Mr Anutin also dismissed a rumour that the Democrat Party would be brought in, and some factions of the Palang Pracharath Party would be kicked out, saying the current coalition remains strong.

He said that Thaksin's planned trip to Dubai, which was blocked by a court, was unrelated to the government.

Some speculate that Thaksin's planned trip was intended to avoid being in the country during a potentially unstable political period.

The Criminal Court this week denied Thaksin permission to leave for Dubai for medical treatment. The request was reportedly filed last Saturday, seeking permission to leave the country and stay in Dubai from Aug 1 until Aug 16.

The court said Thaksin's illnesses were relatively common, and doctors in Thailand could treat them, and his appointments with other people in Dubai were a personal matter.

According to the court, the requested period was close to Aug 19 when he is due in court for the first hearing, an examination of evidence and the reading out of witness lists in a lese majeste case.

Meanwhile, Mr Srettha said on Friday that it was highly unlikely that Thaksin's request to leave the country was connected to the two Constitutional Court cases and Thaksin's own case.

The prime minister urged the public not to engage in wild speculation and distract the government from its work, pointing to some recent rumours about a cabinet reshuffle or a backup prime minister.

"Rejigging the cabinet isn't a priority. We have a lot of issues that need to be addressed, and the government is focused on handling these problems," he said.