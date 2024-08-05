PPRP hits discordant note

Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon is ushered into the candidacy registration venue in Bangkok in April last year. (File photo)

An internal rift within the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has surfaced, indicating clear splits within the government coalition partner, according to an analyst.

Phichai Ratnatilaka Na Bhuket, political science lecturer at the National Institute of Development Administration, said the PPRP has two camps -- one commanded by party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan and the other led by party secretary-general Thamanat Prompow.

Gen Prawit has kept a low political profile since the last general election and holds no cabinet post. Capt Thamanat serves as the agriculture minister in the coalition government and is widely seen as having a close relationship with the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

PPRP secretary-general Thamanat Prompow

A recent move by PPRP member Samart Janechaijitrawanich, who claimed to have the party leader's backing, has stirred discontent within Capt Thamanat's camp, with some political observers suggesting that Gen Prawit could be making a strategic move.

Pheu Thai's rival?

Mr Samart recently posted two songs: the first song is Uncle Tu Starts, Uncle Pom Follows Up, and the other is From the Heart of Uncle Pom to All Thais.

"Tu" is the nickname of former prime minister and privy councillor Prayut Chan-o-cha while "Pom" is Gen Prawit's nickname. The lyrics of the songs imply support for Gen Prawit to become the next prime minister.

Capt Thamanat has warned Mr Samart to stop or face expulsion.

Mr Phichai said many believe Gen Prawit's political ambition remains unchanged and the PPRP leader, who was the party's sole PM candidate in the previous election, is expected to vie for the post if the political situation permits.

He said some political observers believe Gen Prawit is positioning himself as a rival of the ruling party.

Mr Phichai said Capt Thamanat's camp does not seem to support Gen Prawit. The two songs are seen as criticising the Pheu Thai-led government of which the party is part of, and could alienate the party from Pheu Thai and jeopardise Capt Thamanat's position.

Mr Phichai said Capt Thamanat is believed to wield influence over many of the party MPs. While Gen Prawit is believed to have the support of about 10 MPs, he does not have a good enough manager to handle his work.

Gen Prawit's weakening clout may explain why he has invited firebrand politician Pol Capt Chalerm Ubumrung and his son, Wan, to join the party. Mr Wan already defected to the PPRP while Pol Capt Chalerm cannot go anywhere unless he is expelled. Pheu Thai has repeatedly refused to boot him out.

"The alleged rift between Gen Prawit and Capt Thamanat will likely come primarily from the coalition relationship. Capt Thamanat may think that Gen Prawit's political career, given his age, is almost over. So he is more aligned with Pheu Thai," said the analyst.

Mr Phichai said if Gen Prawit decides to wash his hands of politics, Capt Thamanat will likely assume the party leader's role rather than forming a new party.

But if Gen Prawit stays put until the next polls, there is a likelihood Capt Thamanat will set up a new party or unite with the Pheu Thai Party.

Mr Phichai rejected speculation the PPRP will be booted out from the government and replaced by the Democrat Party, its arch political rival.

"But that will be the Pheu Thai's last option because the party will have to answer many questions from its supporters," he said.

No feud, no faction

Phai Lik, PPRP MP for Kamphaeng Phet and a party executive, dismissed talk of a conflict between Gen Prawit and Capt Thamanat, blaming the confusion on Mr Samart.

Earlier, Mr Phai posted on his Facebook a photo of about 30 PPRP members, including Capt Thamanat and Deputy Health Minister Santi Promphat, but without Gen Prawit. He wrote the party remains united and they have gathered signatures to expel the person causing problems in the party.

He said Gen Prawit was not in the picture because he was not there at that time.

Mr Phai said the party feels the need to take action against Mr Samart because what he did can offend the coalition partners and cast the party leader in a negative light.

"It is against political etiquette and could make other parties feel bad," he said.

Asked if Gen Prawit remains in charge at the party, he said the party's activities are steered by Gen Prawit, but the public seems to think Capt Thamanat has a more prominent role because of Gen Prawit's low profile.

He said Capt Thamanat's ties with Gen Prawit remain strong, as does the unity of all executive members.

He insisted the PPRP works under the guidance of Gen Prawit while working to drive the party's and the government's policies under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's leadership.

The MP for Kamphaeng Phet said he could not predict the future when asked about the possibility of Capt Thamanat joining the Pheu Thai Party.

He said the PPRP may welcome 10 new MPs after Aug 7, but declined to elaborate. Aug 7 is the day the Constitutional Court will rule whether the Move Forward Party will be dissolved.

Founded ahead of the 2019 general election, the PPRP was seen as a political vehicle to secure former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's return as prime minister.

The party has undergone several changes in past years. The biggest change was when the so-called Si Kumarn ("Four Boys") faction led by former finance minister Uttama Savanayana was purged to make way for Gen Prawit's rise to leadership. At that time Capt Thamanat came across as Gen Prawit's trusted lieutenant and his right-hand man.

Capt Thamanat and his faction were later expelled following a failed attempt to oust Gen Prayut from power. He reunited with the party before last year's election while Gen Prayut moved to the United Thai Nation Party and later quit politics.

Phichai: Prawit 'making a move'