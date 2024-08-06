Reshuffle talk if PM keeps job

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is ready to consider a cabinet reshuffle if he survives a legal case pending a Constitutional Court ruling next week.

He made the remark after Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, the leader of the coalition United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, proposed the shake-up to allow its secretary-general Akanat Promphan to fill a ministerial post which remains vacant under the party's quota.

"There are several issues involving the justice system this month...If a coalition party proposes [a cabinet reshuffle], I am ready to consider it, but I won't do it any time soon because there is a case pending a Constitutional Court ruling. We have to respect the court first," Mr Srettha said.

On Aug 14, the Constitutional Court will decide whether Mr Srettha will remain as prime minister over his decision to appoint ex-convict Pichit Chuenban as a PM's Office Minister in the last cabinet reshuffle.

A petition seeking to dismiss the prime minister was submitted in May by a group of 40 former senators who said Pichit should not have been considered for the position, having been convicted of contempt of court for attempting to bribe Supreme Court officials in 2008 while representing former PM Thaksin Shinawatra in a controversial land case.

A government source said that Mr Pirapan, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister, had sent a letter to Mr Srettha on Saturday to ask him to consider reshuffling the cabinet.

A cabinet post under the party's quota remains vacant after Krisada Chinavicharana, a former UTN member, resigned as deputy finance minister in May.

In the letter, Mr Pirapan said the party would nominate Mr Akanat for any cabinet post created by the changes, according to the source.

Mr Pirapan said Mr Akanat, a UTN list MP, was looking increasingly likely to be the party pick for the vacant cabinet post under its quota as the position remains vacant and Mr Akanat is well qualified to assume the responsibility of such a post.

Mr Pirapan said Mr Akanat, a UTN list MP, fared well in the previous election and has also carried out his duty as an MP in parliament properly, according to the source.

Akkaradet Wongpitakroj, a UTN MP for Ratchaburi and spokesman said that a cabinet post under the party's quota is still vacant and that Mr Akanat is qualified to be in the cabinet.

"Mr Akanat has gained recognition from party executives and members. He made substantial contributions during the previous election campaign, and his performance in parliament is also outstanding.

According to another source, Mr Krisada submitted his resignation to Pichai Chunhavajira, the newly appointed finance minister and a deputy prime minister, after Mr Pichai signed a memorandum dividing up responsibilities within the ministry.

This was seen as reducing Mr Krisada's supervisory role, as he has been assigned to oversee only one government agency, the Public Debt Management Office.

Mr Krisada wrote in his resignation letter that the main reasons why he quit as deputy finance minister were that he and Mr Pichai had a different work philosophy and that Mr Pichai failed to treat him with respect when they worked together.

Meanwhile, Wisut Chainarun, a Pheu Thai MP and chief government whip, on Monday dismissed speculation that the opposition Democrat Party would be invited to join the coalition government.

"The government is stable as it has more than enough support from coalition parties, and there is no need to pull in another party.

"With another coalition party joining, problems regarding the quota of cabinet posts will arise," he said.