'Ban Yai' families take PAO honours

Candidates from powerful "Ban Yai" political families have secured victory in the election of provincial administration organisation (PAO) chairs in three provinces.

The PAO contests were held in Ayutthaya, Chai Nat and Phayao on Sunday, and the unofficial winners were those affiliated with three government parties: Bhumjaithai, the United Thai Nation Party and the Pheu Thai Party.

In Ayutthaya, Somsong Phancharoenworakul, a five-time chairwoman of the Ayutthaya PAO, left Watcharapong Radomsittipat, former chairman of tambon Ban Mai administrative organisation (TAO), trailing in a distant second place.

Ms Somsong captured 245,457 votes, while Mr Watcharapong, her opponent, who ran under the Kao Mai Ayutthaya group and used orange, a colour that the Move Forward Party also identifies with, received 114,063 votes.

Ms Somsong, mother of Bhumjaithai MP and Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul, also has a niece, Pimprueda Tanjararak, who is an MP for the party in the province.

In Chai Nat, Jitthana Yingthaweelapha, sister of UTN MP Anucha Nakasai, defeated Sutthipoj Chue-apaiwong, a former MP candidate for the Move Forward Party (MFP). The unofficial count showed Ms Jitthana grabbed 62,860 votes while her rival gained 44,690 votes.

Ms Jitthana ran for the post after her brother, Anusorn Nakasai, resigned as the PAO chairman to force an early election.

In Phayao, Thawat Sutthawong, who contested the PAO election under the Pheu Thai Party banner, won with 174,669 votes. His opponent, Chaiprapan Singchai, backed by the MFP, received 35,172 votes.

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra congratulated Mr Thawat on his election victory via her Instagram account.

Mr Thawat is known to be a close aide of Akara Prompow, brother of Capt Thamanat Prompow who is also secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), and Phayao is known as being Capt Thamanat's political stronghold.

In early May, Pheu Thai unveiled Mr Akara as its candidate for the PAO chairman election, but Mr Akara had a change of heart, and Mr Thawat was fielded instead.

According to political observers, more PAO elections are expected to occur nationwide early next year after PAO chairs in several provinces stepped down from their posts to force early elections, apparently catching the MFP off guard.

The candidates affiliated with the party stood in the recent PAO elections as independents.

The next PAO election to watch is in Ratchaburi which will take place on Sept 1.

PAO chair Wiwat Nitikanchan, husband of PPRP MP for Ratchaburi Boonying Nitikanchana, quit to force an election.

The MFP-backed candidate is businessman Chairat Sakissarapong.