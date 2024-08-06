‘No interference’ in Move Forward case

PM tries to reassure foreign envoys and critics on eve of decision in party dissolution case

The Costitutional Court is scheduled to read its ruling in the Move Forward Party dissolution case starting at 3pm on Wednesday.

The government will not interfere with the judicial process and will explain its position after the Constitutional Court rules on Wednesday on whether the opposition Move Forward Party is to be dissolved, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday.

“The executive branch is in no position to interfere with the justice process,” Mr Srettha said. “We will not allow other countries to do so, either. Thailand’s judicial process is independent and is line with international standards.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide an explanation at a press conference on Wednesday.”

Mr Srettha was responding to a controversy that followed a meeting between Pita Limjaroenrat, chief adviser to Move Forward, with diplomats from 18 countries. Mr Pita was also invited to write a special opinion piece this week in The Economist about the case.

The meeting with the diplomats prompted Democrat Party member Rachada Dhnadirek to warn the diplomats that their comments on the case could be seen as interference in the judicial process.

Move Forward spokesperson Parit Wacharasindhu said that Mr Pita was invited by the diplomats, who have not made any public statements that could be construed as attempts to interfere in Thailand’s internal affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also said he was not bothered by the event. Meetings with politicians from all sides are common and part of diplomats’ jobs, he said.

The government has grown sensitive to foreign perceptions of how political cases are handled as Thailand pursues a seat on the UN Human Rights Council from 2025-27. A decision will be made later this year.

Two UN special rapporteurs — Irene Khan (freedom of opinion and expression) and Clement Nyaletsossi Voule (peaceful assembly and association) — in April issued a statement expressing concern over the Move Forward case.

Usana Berananda, the Thai ambassador to the UN, on Aug 2 sent a letter addressing their concerns and outlining the legal basis for the petition by the Election Commission (EC) to seek the party’s dissolution.

“The Thai Constitutional Court is independent and represents one of the pillars of democracy founded on checks and balances. The decision will be made in accordance with established law and the constitution,” she wrote.

“As a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Thailand reiterates its commitments under its international obligations to protect human rights and assure its citizens enjoy their rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly.”

Ras Chalee Chan, a vice-minister for foreign affairs, said on Tuesday that the government has nothing to do with the case and it cannot meddle with the court’s decision.

Dissolution seen as likely

Most political analysts have predicted that Move Forward, which won the most votes and seats in last year's election will be dissolved.

Key party figures have said that in the event of a dissolution order, they have made preparations to regroup under the banner of another party. They do not expect any MPs to join existing parties in the government coalition. When the predecessor party Future Forward was dissolved in 2020, several members joined established parties in the military-linked government. None of them won re-election in 2023.

On Jan 31, the Constitutional Court ruled that Move Forward’s efforts to change Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law, reflected an intention to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

In that ruling, the court also ordered the MFP to cease all attempts to rewrite Section 112 and prohibited it from amending the section through any non-legislative process.

The ruling provided the basis for the EC to seek the party’s dissolution for allegedly violating Section 92 of the organic law on political parties. The section authorises the court to dissolve any party posing a threat to the constitutional monarchy.

The poll agency also asked the court to revoke the rights of party executives to stand for election and prohibit anyone who loses those rights from registering or serving as executives of a new party for 10 years, under Sections 92 and 94 of the law.

The Move Forward Party has invited the public to visit its headquarters in the Future Forward Building in Ramkhamhaeng Soi 42 in Hua Mak district on Wednesday to listen to the ruling. The event begins at 1pm with speakers and discussions, followed by a live stream of the court decision at 3pm.