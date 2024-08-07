Move Forward MPs moving to ‘new home’

MFP deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun tipped to head new party that will be unveiled on Friday

Move Forward Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun addresses a press conference at party headquarters in Bangkok on Wednesday evening following the court-ordered dissolution of the party earlier in the day. Looking on are now-banned party executives Chaithawat Tulathon (left), chief adviser Pita Limjaroenrat (second from left) and Amarat Chokepamitkul (right). (Image from Move Forward YouTube channel)

MPs from the dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP) will move to their “new home” on Friday, according to Sirikanya Tansakun, who is tipped to lead the new party.

Ms Sirikanya, the deputy leader of Move Forward, is not among the 11 party executives who were banned from politics for 10 years by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

She joined the executives at a news conference at party headquarters in Hua Mak district of Bangkok to discuss their reaction to the ruling and plans for the future.

Ms Sirikanya expressed confidence that all of the main opposition party’s 142 remaining MPs would join the new party.

Chief adviser Pita Limjaroenrat was upbeat as he tried to calm upset supporters.

“I will continue in politics as a citizen,” he said in response to his ban. “I’m not going anywhere. I know that you might feel disappointed or angry … but we won’t let that eat you up. We’ll return on the next ballot.”

The party did not “antagonise the constitutional monarchy”, as described in a court ruling, Mr Pita said, adding that its lawmakers would form a new party this week.

“We have no intention of treason, insurrection or separating the monarchy from the country,” he said.

Leader Chaithawat Tulathon, who has also been banned, told the press conference that the decision by the court had set a dangerous precedent for the way the constitution is interpreted.

Pannika Wanich, a former Future Forward MP and spokesperson for the Progressive Movement, said: “They (the judges) don’t realise that the people who have the power to make these decisions are not them. They don’t realise that the people have the ultimate power in this country.”