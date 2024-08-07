MFP porn bill fails its first reading

MPs attend a parliament session. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Move Forward Party-sponsored bill to legalise the adult entertainment industry and its products, including pornographic materials and sex toys, failed to clear its first reading in the House.

The bill was proposed by MFP MP for Bangkok Taopiphop Limjittrakorn early last month to amend Section 287 of the Criminal Code, which bans all types of adult materials, including pornographic images and sex toys.

Under the proposed amendment, only certain kinds of pornographic materials would be banned, such as clips and/or images depicting sexual violence, rape, and paedophilia. Individuals under 20 years old would be restricted from participating in the production of adult content.

Speaking in favour of the amendment, MFP MPs argued that banning the adult entertainment industry was akin to restricting people’s freedom to choose their profession.

Mr Sorapa Sriprat, MFP MP for Saraburi, said that maintaining current law means the country fails to accept reality and is a society of hypocrisy.

He argued the ban on sex toys forces some individuals to seek alternative ways to manage their sexual desires, which can sometimes lead to sexual violence.

MFP MP for Bangkok Phantin Nuamjerm said the amendment would prevent minors from working in the adult entertainment industry. He said adult content is already widespread and should be legalised for better regulation.

Duangrit Benjathikulchairungruang, a list-MP for the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, said the amendment could cause more harm than good if it fails to provide adequate legal protection for individuals vulnerable to sexual abuse.

Dr Cherdchai Tantisirin, list-MP for the Pheu Thai Party said the country does not have a law to regulate sex services, so he does not support the legalisation of adult content.

He insisted, however, that sex toys may have medical benefits and suggested that a separate bill should be introduced to address this issue.