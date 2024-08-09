Ex-MFP MPs set to face ethics probe

Pita Limjaroenrat, chief adviser to the Move Forward Party, waves to supporters as he arrives at the party's head office in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

An investigation is underway into the ethical conduct of 44 politicians of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP) who supported a bill seeking to revise the lese majeste law, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said on Thursday.

NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said the commission has found grounds to proceed and ordered an inquiry against the 44 MFP MPs who supported the bill.

The probe follows a petition lodged in February by lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn, who asked the Constitutional Court to order the MFP to cease all campaign activities relating to its efforts to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

The petition is based on a ruling by the Constitutional Court on Jan 31, which said the MFP's efforts to amend the lese majeste law constituted an attempt to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

Mr Niwatchai said NACC investigators are currently in the process of collecting statements and gathering evidence for the investigation. Once finished, he said the 44 MPs in question will be summoned to clarify the allegations against them.

"Using the Constitutional Court ruling alone [as a basis for the investigation] won't be fair to the accused," he said.

NACC member Ekkawit Watchawalkhu said on Thursday the inquiry process cannot be rushed and assured the accused will get the chance to defend themselves.

The investigation will be thorough, taking all facts and legal aspects into consideration, he said, before adding the Constitutional Court ruling will be taken into consideration.

Mr Theerayut said on Thursday he would submit the details of the Aug 7 ruling against the MFP to the NACC next week to assist in the investigation.

The court ruling is legally binding on all agencies and if the 44 MPs are found to be in the wrong by the NACC, the case will be submitted to the Supreme Court for Holders of Political Positions.

If they are found to be guilty, they could be banned from running in elections.

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana on Thursday sent an urgent letter asking the NACC to submit the case against the 44 politicians to the Supreme Court without delay. He claimed the Constitutional Court rulings could be used as evidence and the NACC does not necessarily have to conduct an investigation.