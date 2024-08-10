People’s Party gets an early boost

40,000 members and more than B20 million in donations recorded on first full day of membership drive

People’s Party spokesman Parit Watcharasindhu uses his phone to take a photo of party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (second from right), deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun (third from right) and a supporter on the first day of a membership drive on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The People’s Party has taken in more than 20 million baht in donations and registered nearly 40,000 members since it came into existence on Friday as the successor to the dissolved Move Forward Party.

The party opened registration for members at Stadium One in the Pathumwan district of Bangkok on Saturday, and a large crowd of supporters flocked to the opening at 10am.

The party said it had recorded more than 20 million baht in donations as of 8pm on Saturday and was closing in on 40,000 memberships. When it made its debut on Friday, it set a goal of 10 million baht in membership fees by Aug 31. That figure was reached within nine hours.

The fee for a yearly membership is 50 baht. A 150-baht fee is charged if the member wants a card. A lifetime membership costs between 350 and 500 baht.

Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said it had set a target of registering at least 100,000 members in one month as it prepares for the 2027 general election.

Mr Natthaphong said the rapid pace of donations and healthy demand for membership seen so far were a testament to the new party’s popularity, strong ties to the people and seamless transition from Move Forward.

The People’s Party rose quickly from the ashes of Move Forward, which the Constitutional Court on Wednesday dissolved on grounds that its policy to amend the lese-majeste law undermined the constitutional monarchy.

Mr Natthaphong said the People’s Party is picking up where its predecessor left off.

By-election candidate named

The party has also nominated a candidate for the Phitsanulok by-election to replace Padipat Suntiphada, who was one of 11 Move Forward executives banned from political activities for 10 years as a result of the court dissolution order. (Story continues below).

An electronic display tracks the rise in donations to the People’s Party at its first membership sign-up event at Stadium One at Chula Soi 5 in Pathumwan district of Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Mr Padipat also served as deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, and the People’s Party also plans to vie for that position since it has the largest membership in the House, said Mr Natthaphong.

It is not clear how the party plans to proceed on that front, since the rules state that an MP from the main opposition party cannot hold the speaker or deputy speaker positions. Mr Padipat had to arrange to be expelled from Move Forward so that he could take the deputy’s job.

Mr Natthaphong has also vowed that the People’s Party would continue to seek ways to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law. But he said it would study the court ruling carefully and would not attempt anything “careless”.

Coalition parties warned the party that it would be treading on dangerous ground if it did not back down from seeking to amend Section 112.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy leader of the United Thai Nation Party, criticised Mr Natthaphong’s pledge to continue pushing for an amendment to the law, which he said protects the monarchy and national security.

He suggested the People’s Party shift its focus to plans to achieve economic recovery and improve people’s well-being.

Anusorn Iamsa-ard, a Pheu Thai list MP, said the aim of the People’s Party’s to win an outright majority in the House in the next election may be overly ambitious. He added the party should first look at the results of the recent provincial elections in which Move Forward candidates failed to win a seat.

Commentary: Rising from the ashes

Pannika Wanich, a former Future Forward MP and spokesperson for the Progressive Movement, takes part in the People’s Party membership drive on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)