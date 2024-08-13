Guest lecturers under fire for MFP dissolution ruling

A woman holds placard with the message "Vote for change, not to be dissolved" as she and other supporters of the Move Forward Party (MFP) gather at its head office in Bangkok to hear the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Aug 7. Student activists at Thammasat and Chulalongkorn universities have launched campaigns against two court judges who are also guest lecturers at their institutions following the ruling, which led to the disbandment of the MFP. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Student activists at Thammasat and Chulalongkorn universities have launched campaigns against two Constitutional Court judges who are also guest lecturers at their institutions. This follows the court's ruling last Wednesday, which led to the disbandment of the Move Forward Party (MFP).

On Saturday, Thammasat University Student Council Rangsit Campus and the committee of students studying in the Faculty of Law posted an open letter on Facebook encouraging law students at Thammasat to sign a petition seeking to have Udom Rathamarit, a Constitutional Court judge, dismissed as a special lecturer.

These student groups accused the judge of failing to set a good example and of embarrassing the law circle with an interpretation of the constitution in the MFP ruling that didn't conform to his own teaching.

The groups intend to submit the signatures to the dean of Thammasat's Faculty of Law tomorrow.

Also on Saturday, the Student Council of Chulalongkorn University invited Jiraniti Havanon, a Constitutional Court judge who also serves as a special lecturer for Chulalongkorn's Faculty of Law, to a meeting to discuss the ruling.

The meeting, tabled for 1pm on Wednesday, will be broadcast live on the council's Facebook page, said the student council, so anyone can watch and ask questions.

The council said in the invitation that it believes the Constitutional Court judges didn't pay sufficient attention to the Election Commission's (EC) failure to follow proper court-mandated procedures.

The student council also accused the court judges of failing to follow the core principle that dissolution should be ordered only as a last resort.

The student council also expressed their view that the ruling contravened the Legal State and the Rule of Law, which might negatively impact the education standards of Chulalongkorn's current and future law students.

Nakarin Mektrairat, president of the Constitutional Court, on Monday declined to comment on the students' moves against the court's judges. He also declined to comment on the court's anticipated ruling tomorrow on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's fate.

In related news, Warner Music Thailand offered an apology to the public on Sunday night for a post that appeared on its official Facebook page a day earlier.

The post contained a doctored picture of the Constitutional Court's judges and portraits of the King and King Rama IX in the backdrop behind the judges' bench.

The doctored picture, deemed inappropriate and risked being considered in contempt of court and a violation of the less majeste law, was replaced with an apology note following a social media backlash.

On the same note, Warner Music Thailand said the employee who produced and posted the picture had done so without permission and would now attend a disciplinary hearing as his actions were against the company's rules and professional standards.