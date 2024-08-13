PM asked to explain failed finance bills

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin walks down from his office at the Thai Khu Fah building at Government House to meet reporters following the Constitutional Court’s ruling to dissolve the opposition Move Forward Party on Aug 7. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The House Committee on Political Development, Mass Communications, and Public Participation is demanding clarification from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin after he failed to endorse 16 bills related to financial legislation in a timely manner.

According to the media source, People's Party (PP) list-MP Parit Wacharasindhu, in his capacity as the House committee chairman, invited Mr Srettha, his secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej, and House of Representatives secretary-general Acting Pol Sub Lt Arphat Sukanan, to the meeting on Thursday to discuss the status of the bills.

It was reported that the premier will send his deputy secretary-general to the meeting on his behalf.

Mr Parit said the main issue to consider is what criteria the House speaker uses in determining whether a proposed bill is related to finance.

They also aim to review the timeline for decision-making, Mr Parit said.

So far, 65 financial bills have been sent to the premier for consideration, 56 of which have already been reviewed. Out of these, 40 were approved, and 16 were not.

Drafts that were not approved included eight proposed by the people, such as the National Arts and Culture Council Bill, the Medical Welfare Bill for monthly pensioners, and the War Veterans Organisation Bill, and eight proposed by opposition parties, including the establishment of a provincial court in Pua District of Nan, a new Islamic Law on Family and Inheritance, and a new Animal Cruelty Prevention and Welfare Bill.

Mr Parit said several financial bills took the prime minister more than six months to review. The committee wants the premier's representative to explain the process so they can find a solution together.

"According to the constitution, the premier has the authority to evaluate whether a bill would be a financial burden on the government before sending it to parliament.

"I wondered if a draft doesn't significantly impact the budget, what other criteria he uses to reject it?" Mr Parit said.

Mr Parit also stressed that if the premier takes too long to review bills, it could hinder further progress.

A source said one reason for the delay in considering these bills is that the law gives special authority to the prime minister, explaining that a finance bill can be proposed only with the prime minister's approval.