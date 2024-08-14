Vote for new PM set for Friday

Coalition parties hope to reach agreement on Thursday on contenders to succeed Srettha

(Bangkok Post File Photo)

The House of Representatives will meet on Friday to vote on a new prime minister following the court-ordered dismissal of Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha sent a notice to all MPs on Wednesday evening, calling on them to convene at 10am on Friday, said Arpath Sukhanunth, secretary-general of the House.

Wisuth Chainarun, government chief whip from the Pheu Thai Party, said representatives from government and opposition parties and the caretaker cabinet agreed that a vote should be held as soon as possible.

Government whips will meet on Thursday to discuss prime ministerial candidates.

“Leaders of coalition parties will have internal discussions on the candidates within their parties,” said Mr Wisuth.

Eligible candidates must come from the lists that parties submitted prior to the May 2023 general election. With Mr Srettha out of the picture, the coalition-leading Pheu Thai has two choices left: party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Chaikasem Nitisiri.

Mr Chaikasem, 75, is said to be in poor health, while the future of Ms Paetongtarn, 37, depends on the decision of her family as she would face heavy political pressure, said a party source who asked not to be named.

Another source said Mr Chaikasem, a former justice minister and attorney-general, would be nominated as Ms Paetongtarn had rejected the possibility of taking the job.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong said he hoped a Pheu Thai candidate would be nominated since the party has the most MPs in the coalition.

“However, whether the Pheu Thai Party will have the (prime ministerial) slot will depend on discussions with coalition parties,” he said.

“If other coalition parties propose candidates to be the next prime minister, we will be pleased,” he added.

Mr Sorawong also insisted that the digital wallet handout scheme would proceed once the political picture clears, because it was a flagship policy of Pheu Thai.

Caretaker prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai is also scheduled to chair a meeting of the caretaker cabinet at 2pm on Thursday to discuss how to proceed in the short term.

Mr Phumtham cut short an official trip to Kazakhstan and returned to Bangkok on Wednesday evening following the Constitutional Court ruling. The judges said Mr Srettha was guilty of an ethical breach for having appointed a minister with a criminal record.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul — regarded by many as the front-runner for the premiership — said on Wednesday that the coalition remained strong.

He told reporters he was not thinking about himself for the candidacy and that Pheu Thai, as the largest party in the coalition, should lead the formation of the government.

To become prime minister, a candidate will need the backing of more than half of the current 493 lawmakers, or 247 votes. If they fall short, the House must meet again later and repeat the voting process, with a chance for other candidates to be nominated.

The 11-party coalition government has 314 seats in the House.

Other possible contenders for the premiership include Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the Thai Raksa Chart party; and Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, head of the military-aligned Palang Pracharath Party.