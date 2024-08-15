Chaikasem ready to be next PM, denies reports of poor health

Chaikasem Nitisiri, a former justice minister, delivers a speech during an election campaign at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok in April 2023. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Pheu Thai Party member and former justice minister Chaikasem Nitisiri has confirmed his readiness to become the next prime minister, dismissing reports about his health.

The 75-year-old candidate for the prime minister's post on Thursday gave an interview to the "Political View" programme on Thai PBS television station, saying he is ready to perform his duty if parliament supports him.

He noted that Pheu Thai had informed him that it would nominate him as its candidate for the 31st prime minister during a vote in parliament on Friday.

Mr Chaikasem, a former attorney general under the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, insisted that his health will not hinder his ability to serve, despite having undergone surgery for a blood clot. He was hospitalised while campaigning in Nan province in April last year but has since recovered after three months of treatment, with no ongoing health concerns.

He said clarity is needed regarding the nomination due to the current political uncertainty. Support from other coalition parties is also important, although he reported no opposition so far.

Pheu Thai held a meeting on Thursday to decide between Mr Chaikasem and party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37, as their final candidate.

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that his party will support Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate ahead of Friday's parliamentary vote on a new premier. Bhumjaithai is the second-largest party in the government's coalition.

The House of Representatives will meet on Friday to vote on a new prime minister following the Constitutional Court’s ruling to dismiss Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday.

Key government figures reportedly agreed to put Mr Chaikasem’s name forward after talks on Wednesday night with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at his family’s Ban Chan Song La residence on Soi Charan Sanitwong 69 in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district.

On Thursday morning, Mr Srettha changed his profile photo on Facebook and X, showing himself in a suit with his pet dog, and removed his title as prime minister from his social media accounts.

Many netizens offered him moral support.