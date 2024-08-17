China backs new PM to champion development

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, and party MPs and executives arrive at the Voice TV building in Bangkok on Friday following her election as prime minister in the House of Representatives. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

China has congratulated Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her being elected as Thailand’s 31st prime minister, according the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok Facebook Page.

The message was conveyed during a Q&A session when a reporter asked a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry about Ms Paetongtarn’s election as the new leader.

The reporter asked the ministry to comment on the development and whether the Chinese government’s expectations for its relations with Thailand will change.

According to the spokesperson, China congratulated Ms Paetongtarn on being elected premier and was confident that Thailand would make even greater strides on the development path.

The spokesperson said the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic ties next year would usher in new historic opportunities for the growth of bilateral relations between the countries.

The spokesperson said China stands ready to work with Thailand to further traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation and make further progress in building a China-Thailand community with a shared future.