Officers to ensure order at Thaksin's court hearing

Thaksin Shinawatra attends a ceremony for the royal appointment of his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the new prime minister, at the Pheu Thai Party head office in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Additional law enforcement agents will be deployed at the Criminal Court on Monday to ensure order as former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will appear for his lese majeste case, a source says.

General security measures will be maintained at the court but officers from the Metropolitan Police Division 2 and additional court staff will be on hand as the case is expected to attract media attention.

The press will not be allowed to attend Thaksin's court hearing.

Thaksin is due in court on Monday for his first hearing, an examination of evidence and the reading out of witness lists, following his arraignment on June 18 on lese majeste and computer crime charges.

The charges stem from comments he made during an interview with South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo on May 21, 2015, in South Korea.

He was released on bail on a 500,000-baht bond and is prohibited from leaving the country without court permission.

On July 27, he sought court permission to leave the country and stay in Dubai from Aug 1–16 for medical treatment and personal business.

The court rejected his request on July 30, saying Thaksin’s illnesses were relatively common, and doctors in Thailand could treat them. The court said Thaksin’s appointments with people in Dubai were a personal matter.

The court did not see any necessity for the overseas trip, and as the requested period was close to Aug 19, Thaksin could not be allowed to leave the country. It is not known if Thaksin has sought treatment since.