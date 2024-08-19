New PM looks to future

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok on Sunday to congratulate his daughter Paetongtarn ahead of her royal endorsement as Thailand's 31st prime minister. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra vowed to avoid a fate similar to that of her father and aunt, Thaksin Shinawatra and Yingluck Shinawatra.

She made the vow after receiving her royal endorsement as the country's 31st and youngest prime minister on Sunday.

"No one would want to face the same fate as my father and aunt. Neither did they. So, my intention now is to perform my duty to the best of my ability," said Ms Paetongtarn, addressing a press conference called after a traditional ceremony organised on Sunday to receive the royal command endorsing her appointment as the new PM.

"And I think we must look past these worries, or we will never reach our goals," she said.

Ms Paetongtarn becomes the third member of the influential Shinawatra clan to lead the country. Thaksin and his younger sister, Yingluck, went into exile after military coups which toppled their governments.

The Thaksin administration was ousted in a coup on Sept 19, 2006, before the government led by Yingluck, his younger sister, faced a similar fate in a military putsch on May 22, 2014.

Before these military coups, they both faced corruption and malfeasance accusations, which led to formal legal cases being pursued against them.

Upon his return to the country on Aug 22 last year after 15 years in self-imposed exile, Thaksin was taken to the Supreme Court, which sentenced him to eight years in prison in three cases. That sentence was later reduced to one year via royal clemency before his royal pardon.

Yingluck was suspended by the Constitutional Court on May 7, 2014, as caretaker prime minister in a malfeasance case. She later fled the country in 2017 just before the Supreme Court sentenced her to five years in jail for failing to stop corruption-plagued rice sales worth hundreds of billions of baht in one of the country's biggest graft cases.

In her first press conference as the new prime minister, Ms Paetongtarn said she will continue the policies of her predecessor Srettha Thavisin, including "major" economic stimulus and reform, tackling illegal drugs, improving the country's universal healthcare system and promoting gender diversity.

She said the government will not abandon its flagship digital wallet policy but will seek to "study and listen to additional options" to make sure the scheme is fiscally responsible.

"The goal is to stimulate the economy so this intention remains," Ms Paetongtarn said.

She was responding to rumours that Thaksin had ordered the controversial handout scheme to be scrapped.

The prime minister said she has no plans to appoint her father Thaksin to any government position but will seek his advice.

She said his father doesn't want a formal position in the new government, either.

Responding to criticism that she might be a prime minister who is always under her father's influence, she said she and any other members of the Shinawatra family have their own opinions and like to share them.

She said she considered her father's vision beneficial, and details of her government's policies will be presented to parliament next month.

Ms Paetongtarn's royal ratification took place at a traditional ceremony on Sunday, after she won a parliament vote on Friday by an almost two-thirds majority.

The 37-year-old was picked for the prime ministerial post after the country's Constitutional Court dismissed Mr Srettha over an ethics violation case.

In the ceremony, Ms Paetongtarn knelt in homage to a portrait of the King before giving a short speech thanking him and the people's representatives for endorsing her as prime minister.

Despite admitting she had never planned on becoming prime minister, she assured all Thais that she was ready and willing to serve them fully.

She said that as prime minister, she now has the great responsibility to lead the nation in the face of many problems and challenges, particularly the economic situation.

She promised to do her duty to the best of her ability, show loyalty to the royal institution and act with honesty for the utmost benefit of the public and the nation.

Ms Paetongtarn said that in the remaining three years of the House term, she, as head of the executive, would cooperate with the legislature with an open mind to develop the nation.

"This mission is a great one and cannot be accomplished by the prime minister alone. I expect to coordinate power among those of all generations and capable people in all sectors in Thailand, including the cabinet, coalition parties, civil servants, the private sector and the public," she said.

"I will promote the development of all Thais' potential and skills and make every square inch in Thailand a space where Thais can have their dreams, use their creativity and shape their own future."

"I, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as the prime minister, will do my duty to the best of my ability and make Thailand a country of equal opportunity and happiness for all fellow Thai people," the premier declared.