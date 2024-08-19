Foreign leaders congratulate 'Ung Ing' on new job

Paetongtarn Shinawatra poses for photos with supporters after receiving royal endorsement for her prime ministerial position at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Sunday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Foreign leaders on Sunday congratulated Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin, on her appointment as the youngest prime minister of Thailand.

Those who expressed their congratulations through social media included Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and United States Ambassador to Thailand Robert F Godec.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Anwar wrote, "As close neighbours, Malaysia and Thailand share a vital and enduring partnership, forged on long standing historical, cultural, and economic links as well as deep-rooted kinship.

"I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Paetongtarn to unlock the full potential of our bilateral relationship," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that he looks forward to working with Ms Paetongtarn to strengthen the ties between the two countries. "Congratulations @ingshin on your election as the Prime Minister of Thailand. Best wishes for a very successful tenure," Mr Modi said in a post on his X account.

"Look forward to working with you to further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Thailand that are based on the strong foundations of civilisational, cultural and people to people connect," he said.

Singapore PM Wong also took to his X account to congratulate Ms Paetongtarn, writing: "Congratulations to Paetongtarn Shinawatra on becoming the Prime Minister of Thailand. SG & Thailand share longstanding & multi-faceted relations -- built by generations of leaders over the years. I am confident that this friendship will continue to flourish in the years ahead''.

Meanwhile, Mr Godec said on United States Embassy to Thailand's X account: "On behalf of the United States, congratulations to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra! I look forward to working with Ing Shinawatra and her government to continue to build the close friendship and partnership between us."