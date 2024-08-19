New PM expects to finalise cabinet this week

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra answers a reporter's question at Pheu Thai party headquarters after receiving royal endorsement on Sunday. (Photo: Reuters)

New Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday she expects to finalise talks with coalition parties this week on the makeup of her cabinet, after receiving royal endorsement as the country’s youngest leader.

She expected the leaders of the ruling alliance, comprising Ms Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai Party and 10 others, would reach agreement this week on the new cabinet's formation, the prime minister told reporters.

She was speaking at the National Defence College, where she is enroled in an intensive programme for new executives.

Pheu Thai leaders would on Monday meet to discuss the party's ministerial candidates, and she would have talks with other key party members on Tuesday, she said.

She has made no promise to retain all cabinet members appointed by the Srettha government, according to Thai media reports.

Ms Paetongtarn, the 37-year-old youngest daughter of former leader Thaksin, was elected by members of the House of Representatives on Friday, winning almost two-thirds of the vote. Her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, was dismissed by the Constitutional Court for an ethics violation.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said Pheu Thai would on Monday ask the coalition partners to submit their selections for cabinet office soon, so their qualifications could be checked and avert any further political turmoil, the Thai News Agency reported.