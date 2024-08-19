National defence classmates support new PM’s policies

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra receives a bouquet from class president Col Ekkarat Singhapong at the National Defence College in Bangkok on Monday morning. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's classmates in a new executive course at the National Defence College (NDC) have declared their support for her and her government's policies.

Ms Paetongtarn was given an assurance of their backing when she attended a session of the national defence curriculum for future executives at the NDC in Bangkok on Monday.

Course participants reported on the outcome of their recent trip to China.

During the session, class president Col Ekkarat Singhapong presented a bouquet congratulating Ms Paetongtarn on attaining the premiership, on behalf of all her 149 classmates in the new "mini-NDC" course.

Col Ekkarat said all her classmates promised to support her government's policies to the best of their abilities.

In response, Ms Paetongtarn expressed her gratitude and invited them to pose together for group photos.

The course, launched this year, is aimed at mid-level officers of the armed forces, civil servants, business executives and others including social media influencers, actors and actresses. It is intended to raise participants’ awareness about national security and enhance critical, analytical and leadership skills.

Ms Paetongtarn was among the 150 people chosen to attend the first mini-NDC course. There were over 500 applicants. The course runs from April to September.

Fifty of the participants are armed forces colonels or senior police officials, and the rest are civilians from various fields, including politics.