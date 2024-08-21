Journalists demand probe into Prawit's slapping reporter

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon during a visit to Phetchabun province in January. (Photo: Palang Pracharath Party)

The News Broadcasting Council of Thailand and the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association on Wednesday asked House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha for an ethics inquiry into Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon’s action in slapping a reporter last Friday.

NBCT president Supan Rakchuea said Gen Prawit can be seen on video appearing frustrated and then threatening a reporter.

The video shows Gen Prawit, a caretaker deputy prime minister, slapping a reporter on the head with his right hand after she asked him about the House having elected Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra the new prime minister.

“This is not the first time for this kind of behaviour by this politician… We are talking about ethics and the mass media doing its duty, which must be protected,” Mr Supan said.

“A standard should be set to make politicians aware that we are not in conflict. We do our duty, reporting information and incidents. If sources or politicians are not willing to answer, please just say ‘no comment’,” Mr Supan said.

The complaint referred to clauses 12 and 13 of the code of conduct for members of the House of Representatives and its committees.

Clause 12 stipulates that MPs and committee members must respect the rights and freedoms of others, and must not act or speak in a manner insulting to others.

Clause 13 says MPs and House committee members must not act in a threatening manner or assault other people during meetings, at the parliament and in other places.

Offenders can be warned or condemned, or be required to apologise to a session of the House.

Gen Prawit's Palang Pracharath is the third biggest coalition party with 40 MPs. However, the party's secretary-general, Thamanat Prompow, on Tuesday announced the formation of an independent faction loyal to him rather than to Gen Prawit. He said he had 29 party MPs on his side.

Mr Thamanat was agriculture minister in the previous government led by Srettha Thavisin. His rebellion flowered amid speculation the party will not nominate him for reappointment to the cabinet because of his questionable background. Mr Thamanat served four years in an Australian prison after being convicted in 1994 of conspiring to import heroin into Australia.