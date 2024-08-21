Sudarat's party to expel MP for rebellious behaviour

Listen to this article

Khunying Sudarat Keyurapan, leader of the opposition Thai Sang Thai Party, third from right, leads party MPs to report to parliament on June 21, 2023. On Wednesday, the party's ethics committee decided to expel one of its six MPs, Ms Supaporn Salapsri, second from right, for repeatedly failing to toe the party line while also openly engaging in activities with other parties. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

A Thai Sang Thai Party ethics panel has recommended the expulsion of an MP who repeatedly voted against the small opposition party's stated line and consorted with other parties.

The committee was set up by TST party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyurapan and discipline and ethics chief Pokin Polakul to investigate all six of the party's MPS.

Their report on Wednesday recommended the expulsion of Yasothon MP Supaporn Salapsri from the party.

The committee said Ms Supaporn, a first-time MP, voted against the opposition's stated position several times and openly joined in the activities of another party without explaining why.

Her conduct raised questions about the TST and could mislead the public into thinking the party received benefits from other parties, the committee said.

Despite being summoned twice to defend herself, Ms Supaporn had not offered any explanation.

The committee found her to be in violation of the party's code of ethics and decided to punish her by means of expulsion.

The decision will be reported to Mr Pokin and the party's executive board for further action. The committee will continue investigating the conduct of the five other MPs and ask each of them to clarify their actions.

The five others are list-MP Thakorn Tanthasit, MP for Roi Et's constituency 7 Chatchawal Paetyathai, MP for Ubon Ratchathani's constituency 9 Rampoon Tantiwanitchanon, MP for Udon Thani's constituency 3 Rang Thurapol and MP for Udon Thani's constituency 6 Adisak Kaewmongkolsap.

All six TST MPs voted in support of Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra last week. This upset Khunying Sudarat, who said their actions contravened party policy and the ethical standards expected of them.

List-MP Thakorn said afterwards that he and the other MPs endorsed Ms Paetongtarn for prime minister to end the political vacuum. The party had made no deals and had no vested interest in the decision.