Legality of People's Party donations queried after windfall

A board shows the amount of donations for the People's Party at its event in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, on Aug 10. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

A constitutional court judge questioned the legality of fundraising organised for the launch of the People's Party (PP).

Judge Udom Sittiwirattham said legal queries have ensued after the event in which the party managed to rake in at least 17 million baht in supporters' donations.

Speaking at a seminar on the Constitutional Court's role in protecting people's rights and freedom, the judge said it was unclear if the PP, reborn from the dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP), was legally permitted to receive donations before it had been officially registered.

The judge's remark was featured in a Facebook post by user Tanyatorn Rojmahamongkol.

PP was formerly known as the Thin Kakao Chaovilai Party. The renaming has not been formalised yet but the PP has been soliciting donations. However, it is unclear what party the donation receipts were issued under.

Mr Udom said he has learned the PP was using an old bank account, which is understood to belong to the Thin Kakao Chaovaliai Party, to receive the donations.

The judge said this claim needs to be verified.

It was reported the PP has filed papers for it to be officially renamed with the Election Commission (EC) but the request has yet to be approved. If so, the establishment of the PP will need to be published in the Royal Gazette for the registration process to be legal.

The PP has registered more than 33,000 members and raised at least 17 million baht in less than a day since it was launched on Aug 9.

The MPs of the dissolved MFP took over Thin Kakao Chaovilai and renamed it as the PP.

Mr Udom said the MFP dissolution was not all bad news, given the latest fundraising. "They've obtained millions of baht in a couple of days," the judge said half-jokingly. "Before that, the [MFP] didn't have [that much] money. That's why they might want to thank me for it," he added.

He said MFP supporters should pause to reflect on the party's fate. On Aug 7, the Constitutional Court ordered the MFP to be disbanded for attempting to subvert the constitutional monarchy.

The court cited the party's proposal to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law, during its campaign for the May 14, 2023 election, and expression of intent to amend the law through many political activities and channels.

Mr Udom noted its supporters had cried foul over the dissolution only to jump for joy 24 hours later when news came of the PP's birth and later the stream of donations.

Responding to the accusation the PP may have broken the law for operating as a party prematurely pending formal recognition, EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee vowed last week to look into the matter.

He said the PP may be allowed to use the bank account of the Thin Kakao Chaovilai Party but it could not receive donations in its own name without being formally recognised first.