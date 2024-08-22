Pita to head back to Harvard Uni

Pita Limjaroenrat

Pita Limjaroenrat, an assistant campaigner for the People’s Party, will return to Harvard University where he once studied to become a Democracy Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.

“This is an exciting opportunity to continue my commitment to promoting leadership and democratic principles across the Asean region,” he said on Facebook.

During his fellowship, he will focus on two goals — “sharing” and “learning”. He said he would share his experiences in leadership, political struggles, democracy and public policy.

“My work in developing the next generation of leaders at Harvard will be a rigorous exchange of political governance knowledge and interactions with global leaders, preparing me to return as a better political leader when the time is right,” he said.

Mr Pita is a former leader of the disbanded Move Forward Party. He is among its 11 executives hit with a 10-year political ban.