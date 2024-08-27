Dems’ ex-boss scoffs at rumoured Pheu Thai deal

Chuan sticks by message he delivered to voters during 2023 election campaign

Former Democrat leader Chuan Leekpai (left) attends a House session held on June 16 to vote for the new prime minister. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Former Democrat leader Chuan Leekpai on Tuesday reiterated his stance that the party should not join the Pheu Thai-led government, saying this was consistent with his message to voters during the 2023 election campaign.

Mr Chuan said he had been particularly put off by Pheu Thai’s assertion during the campaign that it would prioritise the development of provinces that had supported it in elections over other regions.

Mr Chuan said his comments must have influenced voters because Pheu Thai did not win a single seat in the southern region, a traditional Democrat stronghold.

The veteran Trang MP and former prime minister said he was not motivated by personal benefit, but out of concern for those who were being overlooked due to Pheu Thai’s approach.

He said he had also not endorsed the party’s former prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin for this reason.

Mr Chuan denied rumours that he was being expelled from the party but said members who did not comply with the party’s resolution would be investigated.

His remarks came amid reports that the Democrats, led by Chalermchai Sri-on, appear poised to exit the opposition and join the coalition government.

Mr Chuan said Mr Chalermchai previously promised to make the Democrats a strong opposition party while expressing confidence it would not fall out of favour in future elections. The Democrats would likely capture more seats if the party found a way to fix its weaknesses, he noted.

Democrat deputy leader Chaichana Detdecho said the party had not been invited by Pheu Thai to join the coalition, and the individuals cited in media reports as throwing in their lot with the new government have never confirmed those reports.

“The party has clear guidelines on this issue. First, there must be an invitation [to join the government] which will be discussed by the party’s executives and MPs,” he said.

Media reports speculated the Democrat Party could receive two ministerial positions in the new cabinet, with Mr Chalermchai as the Natural Resources and Environment Minister and another deputy position in a ministry for party secretary-general Det-it Khaothong.

These slots are considered part of the quota belonging to the divided Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), under the leadership of Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, who may be excluded from the government.