Budget bill reportedly cut by B8bn ahead of House readings

Lawmakers attend a parliament meeting. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The House of Representatives will hold its second and third readings of the budget bill for the 2025 fiscal year next week amid reports that the spending plan has been trimmed by almost 8 billion baht, according to a source.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has scheduled the debate on the budget expenditure plan for Sept 3-5 after a House committee vetting the budget bill finished scrutinising it, the source said.

The 3.75-trillion-baht budget bill for the 2025 fiscal year sailed through its first reading in the House in June with 311 votes in support, 175 against and two abstentions.

A 72-member special House committee was set up to vet the bill, with 18 members representing the cabinet and 54 representing government and opposition parties.

The special committee, chaired by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, is said to have trimmed the spending plan by 7.8 billion baht. The following are among those affected by the budget cuts.

Revolving funds used by various agencies have been slashed by 2.1 billion baht. Those affected include the Village Fund (2 billion baht), the Science Research and Innovation Fund (100 million baht) and the National Saving Fund (10 million baht). Funds earmarked for integrated schemes have also been decreased by 788 million baht.

The Defence Ministry sees its proposed spending cut by almost 1.18 billion baht, with the army's funds reduced by 688 million baht, the navy by 151 million baht and the air force by 113 million baht. These cuts primarily affect construction and renovation projects.

The Interior Ministry's funds have been slashed by 395 million baht. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation faces a 44 million baht cut, which will affect a disaster warning system development programme. The Department of Public Works and Planning faces a 100 million baht reduction, which will affect river embankment projects across several provinces.

The Prime Minister's Office faces budget reductions totalling 371 million baht. The agencies affected include the Internal Security Operations Command (108 million baht), the National Cyber Security Agency (11 million baht) and the Digital Government Development Agency (4 million baht).

The Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives' budget has been decreased by 367 million baht, which will affect drought and flood study programmes and environment impact assessment schemes, among others.