Incumbent beats People's Party rival in Ratchaburi election

Listen to this article

Wiwat Nitikanchana seeks support from voters during campaigning on Aug 18, ahead of the provincial administration organisation election on Sunday. He was re-elected chairman.(Photo: Wiwat Nitikanchana Facebook account)

Independent candidate Wiwat Nitikanchana was re-elected chairman of the Ratchaburi provincial administration organisation (PAO) on Sunday, defeating People's Party challenger Chairath Sakissarapong.

Mr Wiwat received 242,297 votes and Mr Chairath 175,353 according to the unofficial result posted by the Ratchaburi PAO and Election Commission on Monday after counting 91% of the votes.

Voter turnout was said to be 67%.

Mr Wiwat, the incumbent, ran as an independent but was believed to have received backing from the Palang Pracharath Party, which won three of the province's five MP seats in the general election last year.

The poll was seen as a test of the popularity of the People's Party in local elections. The party has fielded candidates in local government elections in several provinces.

People's Power heavyweights and Progressive Movement leaders, including Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, had campaigned in Ratchaburi, seeking suport for Mr Chairath.

They had called on supporters to convert their anger into votes in all polls after the party's predecessor, the Move Forward Party, was disbanded by the Constitutional Court last month.

Mr Wiwat thanked all supporters after learning of the result and said the win was due to his past performance as chairman and his policy of continuing to meet people in the province.

Mr Chairath admitted defeat and said the party would learn from the result.

Former Move Forward chief adviser Pita Limjaroenrat said in a Facebook post that the loss would not discourage the People's Party. He hoped the party could win the contest in the province in the future.