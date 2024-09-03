2025 fiscal budget bill set to pass

The budget bill for the 2025 fiscal year is expected to sail through its second and third readings, chief government whip Wisut Chainarun said.

The House of Representatives will hold a three-day debate on the bill starting on Tuesday.

The 3.75-trillion-baht budget bill was accepted by the House for deliberation in its first reading in the House on June 21.

"The bill should pass the House comfortably. It is expected to receive the support of at least 320 MPs from the coalition parties," Mr Wisut said on Monday.

He said he was confident that the caretaker government could clarify issues raised by the opposition during the debate, particularly the digital wallet handout scheme.

Sorawong Thienthong, the secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, said he expects MPs from the Democrat Party to vote in support of the budget bill now that the former opposition party has joined the Pheu Thai-led coalition.

Sirikanya Tansakun, a list MP of the opposition People's Party, said her party will target the digital wallet scheme, partially funded by the 2025 budget.

"The government has been struggling to find sufficient funds for the scheme, which requires 450 billion baht," she said.

On May 28, the cabinet approved a budget worth 3.75 trillion baht for the 2025 fiscal year, which will start on Oct 1 and end on Sept 30 next year.

Tax revenue of 2.88 trillion baht and a loan to offset a budget deficit of about 865 billion baht earmarked for the 2025 fiscal year will fund the spending.

Some 152.7 billion baht of the budget is earmarked to fund the government's digital wallet handout.

According to the government, although the deficit is higher this year, 908 billion baht is set aside for investment, representing a 27.9% increase from the 2024 fiscal year.

The government previously said the 450 billion baht will be sourced from the budgets for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Around 160 billion baht will come from the fiscal year of 2024 -- with about 43 billion baht coming from 2024's central budget and 122 billion baht from 2024's additional budget.

Moreover, 152.7 billion baht of that 450 billion baht will come from 2025's annual budget, while 132.3 billion baht will come via the management of other budgets, such as the central budget and unused budgets by agencies.