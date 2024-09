King endorses new cabinet

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra pays respect to a picture of His Majesty the King as she receives royal endorsement as Thailand's 31st prime minister, at Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Bangkok, on Aug 18. (Photo: Government House)

His Majesty the King has approved the 35-member cabinet proposed by new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The new line up was published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also takes on the defence portfolio and has been replaced as commerce minister by Pheu Thai adviser and former energy minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

The coalition-core Pheu Thai Party has 17 of the cabinet positions, ministers and deputy ministers, with the remaining 19 portfolios divided among its coalition partners.

According to the announcement by the Royal Gazette: