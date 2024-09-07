PM Paetongtarn sets four key issues for cabinet ministers

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to reporters after chairing a special cabinet meeting on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra outlined four priorities for her cabinet ministers during a special meeting on Saturday. The meeting marked her first official statement following the cabinet's oath-taking before His Majesty the King on Friday.

During the meeting held at Government House, Ms Paetongtarn emphasised the importance of adhering to the His Majesty the King's advice, which she described as a source of encouragement and guidance for the government's work ahead.

The first issue is to maintain the economic policies of her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin.

Secondly, she directed relevant ministers to prepare lists of candidates for permanent secretary positions in their ministries to fill vacancies left by retiring officials and those completing their four-year terms. These lists will be submitted to the cabinet after the policy statement.

For the third issue, all ministers must be ready to answer questions regarding their portfolios during the policy statement delivery. Ms Paetongtarn urged them to effectively communicate and promote their policies to enhance public understanding.

The fourth priority calls for cabinet members to continue the economic stimulus measures initiated by Mr Srettha.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chairs a special cabinet meeting at Government House in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

A source also indicated that the special cabinet meeting approved the appointment of Dr Prommin Lertsuridej as the Prime Minister's secretary-general. Dr Prommin, who has ties to the Shinawatra family, previously held this position under the Srettha administration.

At 38, Ms Paetongtarn is the youngest prime minister of Thailand and the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party stepped into the role of prime minister after the Constitutional Court removed Mr Srettha on Aug 14 for a serious ethical violation related to appointing ex-convict Pichit Chuenban to the cabinet.

Ms Paetongtarn is the third member of the Shinawatra family to hold the prime ministerial position, following Thaksin and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra, with Thaksin’s brother-in-law, Somchai Wongsawat, also having served briefly in 2008.